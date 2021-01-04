“Home made Love Story” Ratings Hit New All-Time Excessive; “Mr. Queen” And “The Uncanny Counter” Stay Strong

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has soared to its highest rankings but!

On January 3, viewership rankings for the favored weekend drama reached a brand new all-time excessive. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “Home made Love Story” scored common nationwide rankings of 30.7 % and 33.3 % for its two elements, setting a brand new private report for the sequence.

In the meantime, tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen” continued to take first place in its time slot, scoring a median nationwide score of 12.3 % and a peak of 13.7 % for the night time. The present additionally achieved its highest viewership rankings thus far among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide common of seven.3 % and a peak of 8.1 %.

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” loved a modest enhance in viewership from the night time earlier than, scoring a median nationwide score of 9.1 % and a peak of 10.1 % for its newest episode.

Lastly, TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” remained secure, sustaining its common nationwide score of two.3 % from the earlier night time.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Home made Love Story”!

Watch “Home made Love Story” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…”Mr. Queen” right here…

Watch Now

…and “The Goddess of Revenge” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)