“Home made Love Story” Responds To Complaints About Suggestive Scene

KBS weekend drama “Home made Love Story” has responded to viewer complaints about considered one of its latest scenes.

On September 29, the manufacturing employees of “Home made Love Story” issued an announcement that stated, “We have now humbly listened to the discomfort voiced by viewers a couple of scene that aired on September 27. We are going to alter the scene for reruns, replays, and future broadcasts. In future, we’ll do our greatest to supply with extra cautious consideration.”

The scene in query comes from episode 4. Woo Hae Hee (Lee Jang Woo) had moved into the Samkwang Villa. Lee Bit Chae Woon (Jin Ki Joo) by chance bumped into him within the lavatory after he had completed showering and mistook him for a pervert. She knocked him out with a rest room plunger and his bathrobe fell open to reveal his personal components, which had been blurred out onscreen. On the similar time, the drama had added a sound impact like an elephant trumpeting.

After the printed, viewers complained on KBS’s viewer message board and despatched in civil complaints in regards to the scene to the Korea Communications Requirements Fee (KCSC).

Watch “Home made Love Story” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)