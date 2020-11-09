“Home made Love Story” Soars To New All-Time High As “Search” Enjoys Ratings Boost

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has set a brand new private rankings report!

On November 8, the newest episode of the favored weekend drama achieved its highest viewership rankings so far. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, “Home made Love Story” scored common nationwide rankings of 26.4 p.c and 29.3 p.c for its two components, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the present.

In the meantime, OCN’s “Search” scored a mean nationwide score of three.5 p.c for its newest episode, marking a big enhance in viewership from its earlier episode the night time earlier than.

Lastly, tvN’s “Begin-Up” noticed a slight lower in its rankings, scoring nationwide averages of three.8 p.c and 4.5 p.c for its two components.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Home made Love Story”!

