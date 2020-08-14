Home Minister Amit Shah beats the Corona, said – thank God, I will be in home isolation for a few more days

New Delhi: The report of Kovid-19 investigation of Home Minister Amit Shah has come negative. The Home Minister himself gave information about this by tweeting on Friday. Please tell that on August 2, the report of Home Minister Amit Shah’s Kovid-19 investigation came positive after which he was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on the advice of doctors. However, they have recovered from Corona now. Also Read – Schools Reopen in India from September, Fact Check What are the schools going to open in the middle of Corona crisis ..?, Learn the truth here

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and wrote, "Today my corona report has come negative. I thank God, and at this time I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by giving best wishes for my health. I will be in home isolation for a few more days."

Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Please tell that earlier on 2 August, the Home Minister Shah had given the information by tweeting that he has been found to be Corona positive. Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted, “I got the test done after the initial signs of corona appeared and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. “