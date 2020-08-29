Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, to be discharged from hospital soon: AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah Health Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah is almost completely well and he will soon be discharged from the hospital. AIIMS Delhi gave this information on Saturday. The hospital said, “Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is going to be discharged from Delhi AIIMS soon. After recovering from Corona, he was hospitalized when his health deteriorated. ” Also Read – Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Schools, colleges; Cinemas not allowed to open Unlock 4 all the big things

Explain that on August 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science. He was found to be corona negative on 14 August. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body pain. In a statement issued from AIIMS, it was said that he had been complaining of body pain for three days and was also feeling tired. Also Read – Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, can get leave from AIIMS soon

Since then, Shah has been working from the hospital itself. On August 2, Shah gave information about being corono positive on his Twitter handle. He said that he is hospitalized and is being treated on the advice of doctors. He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.