Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS, admitted after health problems

new Delhi: The country’s Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is back from AIIMS. According to the news quoted by ANI, Amit Shah is still healthy and has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to AIIMS on 13 September. He had some health problems. Also Read – People are not cooperating, that’s why there are more deaths from Corona: Kiran Bedi

Please tell that Home Minister Amit Shah was also caught in the corona virus infection. He was treated at AIIMS. He was free of infection, but again suffered some problems, after which he was again taken to the hospital for post cavid care on 30 August. After this he was discharged from the hospital. Also Read – Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti died of Corona virus, could not go to Parliament for a single day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in file pic) discharged from AIIMS Delhi: Sources Also Read – Sero Survey: A third of Delhi’s population has won the battle with Corona! Antibodies found in this percentage He was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and was admitted again for a complete medical checkup on September 13. pic.twitter.com/TLxd7KUzVX – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, he had a problem again on 13 September, after which he was taken to the hospital for the third time. Now on the fourth day, he has been discharged from the hospital. After getting infected with the corona virus, Amit Shah is facing constant health problems.