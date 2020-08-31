Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS on 18 August for post-covid care

Amit Shah News: Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on 18 August for Post-Covid Care, is now fully healthy. This information has been provided by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Also Read – Corona is not a disease, thousands of people took to the streets in support of it, then the government …

Please tell that Amit Shah was infected with Corona virus, after which he was treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. However, after recovering from Corona, he was having some problems, for which he had to be admitted to AIIMS and after 12 days he has fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Today my corona test report has come negative. Also Read – country’s first female cardiologist dies of corona I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well.

Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for # COVID19. He is being admitted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/jgYN2wBEzA – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Please tell that earlier on 2 August, the Home Minister Shah had given the information by tweeting that he has been found to be Corona positive. Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted, “I got the test done after the initial signs of corona were found and the report came back positive.” My health is fine, but I am getting admitted in the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. ‘