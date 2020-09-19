Home Minister Amit Shah, who is from Corona, can participate in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha

New Delhi: After recovering from Kovid-19 infection and undergoing a full medical examination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the Monsoon Session proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Significantly, he has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) two days earlier. His name has been mentioned in the Lok Sabha in the revised list of proceedings for Saturday, leading to speculation that Shah will join the lower house to pass the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020. The meeting will begin in the Lok Sabha on Saturday at 3 pm. Also Read – Are the soldiers posted in Sichchin not getting enough calories? Government gave this answer

Shah's name is mentioned in the legislative program list, which is to pass the bill. The Bill establishes and announces the National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance for facilitating study and research and achieving excellence in science studies, forensic science with law, criminology and other allied fields.

The minister's name is also listed for consideration of the National Defense University Bill, 2020 and to take it forward for passage. Through the Bill, we want to establish and declare an institution of national importance and for its incorporation and matters related to it as a National Defense University.

Shah was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday evening after being admitted for a full medical examination. On September 13, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for a thorough investigation before the monsoon session of Parliament. This was the third time when he was admitted to the hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

