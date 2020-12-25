Home Minister Amit Shah’s message to the farmers – no one can touch the land of the donors during PM Modi, MSP will remain applicable

new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that no company can take away their land from farmers as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He also said that the minimum support price (MSP) system will continue and mandis will not be closed. Also Read – The issue of shadow farmer movement in America too, MPs expressed concern by writing letters to Pompeio

Addressing the people in Kishangarh village of the national capital, Shah said that if the farmers associations think that any provision of new agricultural laws is against their interests, then the central government is ready to discuss it and think with open mind. Shah accused the opposition including Congress of spreading confusion about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the agricultural laws. Also Read – PM Modi News Live Update: PM Modi transferred 18 thousand crore rupees to 9 crore farmers’ accounts

The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/3IYFfd42GE pic.twitter.com/TiDvEXroea Also Read – Farmers Protest Enters 30th Day: Farmers adamant on Delhi’s borders, security increased on Delhi-UP border – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

He said, “Opposition is lying completely. I reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will never be closed. The welfare of farmers is the priority of our government. “Shah said that the Modi-led government implemented the year-old demand of giving MSP of one and a half times during the 2014-19 tenure.

The Home Minister attended the Kisan Samman Nidhi program organized at Goshala in Kishangarh village and listened to the talks with farmers of several states through video conference of the Prime Minister. Many BJP leaders along with Shah attended the program.