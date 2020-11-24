Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra compared Kamal Nath to Ghaznavi, said – has committed a big sin

Bhopal: Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Narottam Mishra has compared former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath to Mahmud Ghaznavi. Dr. Mishra says that by robbing the money of the poor, Kamal Nath has committed a heinous sin like Mahmud Ghaznavi. Madhya Pradesh government will also take cognizance of the entire case of the Congress (Congress) transactions and seek opinion from legal experts. The Income Tax Department will consider seeking records from the EOW by seeking records. Also Read – Corona in MP: 1,798 new cases of infection, Chief Minister said- 85 percent of the total cases of Kovid-19 in the state in cities

He further said that Kamal Nath's government was the corrupt government in the history of the state. Now, in the media too, unaccounted cash sent from MP to the Congress headquarters has been revealed. Kamal Nath was spending the money of the social welfare of the people of the state on the welfare of Gandhi family, so that the chair would be safe.

Citing a news report, the state Home Minister said, "Kamal Nath revealed the unaccounted cash sent to Akbar Road New Delhi from the income documents of Rs 106 crore sent to Congress headquarters from Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath Why did you as Chief Minister always cry for lack of money for public welfare schemes?