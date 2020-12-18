Home Minister of MP Narottam Mishra said, “We will enter and kill the house from which Afzal will come out”.

MP Home Minister News: Talking to the media on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the way the agitation was being done in the country about CAA and NRC, the same is being done in the farmers movement. He said, those who were raising the slogan ‘How many Afzal will you kill Afzal will come out of every house’, our answer is – ‘We will enter and kill the house from which Afzal comes out. Also Read – Farmer Protest Latest News: 23rd day of Kisan Aandolan, Farmers adamant on Delhi border, said- PM talk

MP Home Minister Mishra said that the piece-by-gang created an atmosphere and started agitation against the CAA in the country. Similar confusion is being created with regard to agricultural laws. The Home Minister of MP said, the government has said that neither the mandis nor the minimum support price will be closed. Despite this, some people are giving air to the movement. This is the country's misfortune. Crumbs gang up on apprehension. A similar agitation is being organized by the farmer.

At the same time, a Home Minister Mishra said, we have got great success in Naxal activities, there is a halt on Naxal activities and our campaign is running parallel. There was a time, it was probably Digvijay Singh, when there was unrest in the entire state. No criminal will take refuge in Madhya Pradesh now, we will fry.

He said that Naxalite movement or SIMI network in Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to flourish under any circumstances. I am going to Balaghat today for the encouragement of our police personnel engaged in the campaign against Naxalites. I will also review the law and order situation there.

At the same time, he said about the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal that the ship of Mamata Banerjee’s ruthless, corrupt and chaotic government has started sinking. Nobody wants to ride a sinking ship. Now resignations are going to happen in Trinamool Congress.

Let us know that on December 16, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also tweeted, saying, Congress is spreading confusion in the country that the new laws of agricultural reform are anti-farmer. He should clarify that if the laws made during his government were farmer friendly, then why are most of the farmers in our country still in debt?