Home Ministry declares Nagaland a ‘disturbed area’, AFSPA law will remain in force – know what it means …

The Central Government on Wednesday declared Nagaland as a 'disturbed area' for another six months. The controversial AFSPA law will remain there. Under this law, security forces have the right to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior warrant. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. The Home Ministry said in a notification that the Central Government believes that the whole of Nagaland is in such a 'turbulent and dangerous situation' that the use of armed forces is necessary to help the civil administration there.

MHA declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

According to the notification, the new order will be effective for a period of six months from December 30, 2020. A Home Ministry official said that the decision was taken because killings, loot and extortion continue in different parts of the state. Various organizations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding the withdrawal of the AFSPA and alleged that the law gives the security forces “broad powers”.

AFSPA was not withdrawn even after an agreement was signed by Naga rebel group NSCN-IM general secretary T Muivah and government negotiator RN Ravi in ​​the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 August 2015. The peace process has been stuck for some time, as the NSCN-IM has been pushing for a separate flag and constitution, but the central government has rejected that demand.

