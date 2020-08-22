Home Ministry releases SoP for international travelers, will get rebate in air bubble system

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for non-scheduled commercial flights and air bubble arrangements under the Vande Bharat Scheme. Air bubble arrangement is a temporary arrangement for resuming operations of commercial passenger flights between two countries. Also Read – Corona figures crossed 30 lakhs in India, more than 10 lakh samples were tested in a single day

The ministry said that according to the SOP, people desirous of coming to India via flights under the Vande Bharat Mission will be able to register with their Indian missions located in the country where they are stranded or staying. However, for the flights which will be operated under the air bubble arrangement, registration will not be done.

India currently has air bubble arrangements with the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Qatar, Maldives and United Arab Emirates. Negotiations are going on with 13 more countries in this regard.

