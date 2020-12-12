‘Home of the Dragon’ Casts Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy

“Recreation of Thrones” prequel “Home of the Dragon” has discovered extra Targaryens.

The HBO collection has added three extra key gamers to its solid: Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith.

Cooke, recognized from Amazon’s “Sound of Metallic,” is ready to star as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Hand of the King Otto Hightower who was raised in the Pink Preserve, near the king and his interior circle. Described as “the most comely girl in the Seven Kingdoms,” Hightower has each “courtly grace and a eager political acumen.”

Cooke has a number of different upcoming tasks slated for 2021, together with function “Pixie” reverse Alec Baldwin and sci-fi thriller “Little Fish” reverse Jack O’Connell. She additionally seems on this yr’s “Bare Singularity” reverse John Boyega.

D’Arcy will star as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born, pure Valyrian-blooded youngster who’s a dragonrider. Some say Rhaenyra was “born with all the pieces… however she was not born a person.” The theater performer’s stage credit embody “The Crucible” at the Yard Theatre and “Towards” at the Almeida Theatre; on TV, D’Arcy has appeared in Amazon Prime’s “Reality Seekers” and “Hannah II” and BBC/Netflix’s “Wanderlust.” She lately wrapped filming on the function adaptation of “Mothering Sunday.”

Smith is ready to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys’ youthful brother and inheritor to the throne. Described as a “peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. However it’s mentioned that each time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

The previous “Physician Who” and “The Crown” star will seem in 2021’s “Morbius” reverse Jared Leto, Edgar Wright’s psychological horror movie “Final in Soho,” and John Michael McDonagh’s “The Forgiven,” based mostly on the Lawrence Osborne e-book of the identical identify. Smith most lately reunited together with his “Crown” co-star Claire Foy on stage for a streamed manufacturing of Duncan Macmillan’s play Lungs, directed by Matthew Warchus.

Smith, Cooke and D’Arcy will be a part of Paddy Considine, who was beforehand introduced as King Viserys Targaryen.

“Home of the Dragon” has additionally rounded out the relaxation of its directing crew with Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes. Yaitanes can be co-executive producing.

HBO has given “Home of the Dragon” a 10-episode order. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will function co-showrunners and also will function government producers together with George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis. Sara Lee Hess will even function author and government producer; Rom Schmidt will even government produce. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and extra episodes.