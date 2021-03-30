“Home On Wheels 2” Confirms Premiere Date + Drops Teaser With New Cast Member Im Siwan

tvN’s second season of “Home on Wheels” has set a premiere date!

The first season of “Home on Wheels” aired in June 2020 and featured solid members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Received, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a conveyable house and bringing alongside particular friends. As Yeo Jin Goo is filming the JTBC drama “Past Evil,” Im Siwan has been confirmed to switch him within the second season.

It has been introduced that the second season will premiere on April 9.

Earlier this week, tvN launched the primary take a look at Im Siwan’s first look on the present as a solid member, in addition to a take a look at the second season’s new transportable house.

Test it out beneath!

