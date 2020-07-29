“Home On Wheels” PD Tells Story About Yeo Jin Goo Personally Inviting IU As A Guest

“Home on Wheels” producing director (PD) Kang Koong talked about IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s reunion on the present!

This system contains forged members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Gained, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a conveyable house and bringing alongside people who find themselves particular to them, akin to associates or household. IU appeared as a visitor on the July 23 episode, after working with Yeo Jin Goo on “Lodge Del Luna” and with Sung Dong Il on “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo.”

In a latest interview with Maeil Enterprise Newspaper’s Star At this time, PD Kang Koong shared, “Yeo Jin Goo personally contacted IU, and that’s how she ended up on the present.”

“We did a pre-interview with IU after she agreed to return on this system,” he continued. “She mentioned that Yeo Jin Goo isn’t the kind of one that finds it simple to ask individuals for favors, however he contacted her and acquired up the nerve to ask her, ‘Might you come hang around at our home?’ and so she replied, ‘After all I’ll.’ She mentioned that she’s grateful to him and he or she had quite a bit to repay him for after they acted collectively. She additionally mentioned she might spend an hour simply praising him and that she was grateful that he’d requested her for the favor. It made me understand as soon as once more that Yeo Jin Goo is a good particular person.”

The filming was IU and Yeo Jin Goo’s reunion a 12 months after “Lodge Del Luna,” and the director mentioned, “They will need to have been so completely satisfied to see one another. Because the adults had been there too, they couldn’t categorical how completely satisfied they had been in phrases and as a substitute they mentioned it with seems. Yeo Jin Goo was busily operating round as a result of his visitor had come, whereas the older guys had been taking good care of them as a result of Jin Goo’s pal was there. IU stored watching how Yeo Jin Goo was taking good care of her.”

“It was nice to see how they every took care of one another,” he mentioned. “It was clear that they’ve an important relationship the place they really like one another and are grateful for one another. It was our job to convey that by the present with out saying it in phrases, and we labored exhausting to current them in a ravishing method.”

When IU arrived, she introduced two suitcases along with her, together with presents akin to her mom’s homegrown greens and home made facet dishes, in addition to espresso her father had roasted. PD Kang Koong shared how grateful and touched he’d been by her dad and mom’ presents. “Her dad and mom’ presents jogged my memory of why IU is the way in which she is,” he mentioned.

The preview for the subsequent episode confirmed that Block B’s P.O will probably be becoming a member of his “Lodge Del Luna” co-stars on their journey.

Kang Koong mentioned, “Yeo Jin Goo wished to introduce him as a shock present to the older guys, so he secretly invited him. They’ve stored in touch, and since IU was coming, he invited him so they may meet for the primary time shortly and make recollections collectively. It will likely be heartwarming to look at.”

“Home on Wheels” airs each Thursday at 9 p.m. KST on tvN.

