Home run for love: the emotional proposal of a cleaning worker at a baseball game

The Red Devils fans witnessed the romantic scene during the baseball game (Video: Twitter/@DiablosRojosMX)

Los sports stadiums have become the witnesses of different deeds, victoriesdefeats and endless events, now also being the scenarios for the different signs of love romantic.

Just as it happened in the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium of the Red Devils of Mexico. During the playoffs from LMB (Mexican Baseball League), a pair of a couple They took the spotlight as they promised to marry before the thousands of fans who were watching the game.

The event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, August 20, during the game of the Devils before the Pericos, but among the peculiarities of the marriage proposal they were about who performed the scene, since that amazed the public more; it was about a cleaning worker of the stadium who decided to give the ring to his girlfriend in the same where they both work.

A couple of cleaning workers from the Red Devils Stadium got engaged during the match (Photo: Twitter/ @DiablosRojosMX)

That scene was captured on video because the official account of the baseball club recorded it and shared it on social networks, so quickly went viral. In the recording it was possible to observe how the official sound of the sports venue collaborated in the planning of the surprise since it was in charge of presenting the boyfriend.

When the stadium cleaning worker was doing her job was interrupted and asked to go to a specific area. At that moment he heard the name of her partner and saw him approach her.

Not knowing what the surprise was about, she started laughing and covered her face, but when her boyfriend came with her and knelt down to show her the ringthe cleaning worker let go of the broom and to hug the one who will become her husband.

The proposal was celebrated by the fans since they applauded the romantic gesture; also, the team mascots Rocco y Roccy were present at the time and were in charge of taking the brooms and dustpans that both workers left aside for the token of love between them.

As soon as she said “yes”, the couple joined in a hug, who were joined by Rocco y RoccyAt the same time, the public made a series of celebrations as whistles, applause and shouts sounded as soon as she accepted the marriage proposal.

The official spokesperson for the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium closed the “ceremony” with a congratulations to the bride and groom and again asked for applause for the couple who is in charge of keeping the facilities of the place neat and clean.

The newly engaged couple left the venue to resume their activities and allow the game to continue after a short break.

The Devils won the first game against the Pericos de Puebla (Photo: Twitter/ @DiablosRojosMX)

Los Mexico Reds They took the first duel of the qualifying rounds of the playoffs from season to defeat 10 – 6 to the poblano team. The Devils knew how to take advantage of their locality at Harp Helú and managed to connect 10 runs.

Among the most outstanding performances at bat were those of Julian Ornelas, Jason Atondo y jesus fabella, because they were the protagonists of the first annotations. The fans gave themselves over to the game because with a full house in the stands, the capital team took advantage of the locality to get the first advantage.

