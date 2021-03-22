Home Team Appoints Jessica Hill as Senior Development Exec

Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s new manufacturing firm Home Team has employed Jessica Hill as its new senior growth government, the place she is going to help the producers in an effort to advertise under-represented expertise.

Hill joins Home Team from Sister, the place she spent three years and was script government on HBO and Sky’s upcoming collection “Landscapers” and the BBC and Netflix’s “Giri/Haji.”

“Bennett and Dominic are dynamic producers with artistic integrity and deservedly nice relationships with expertise,” she stated in a launch. “Their rising slate demonstrates their dedication to sudden, distinctive storytelling and I’m completely delighted to be becoming a member of them at Home Team.”

New on the scene, Home Team was launched in September 2020, backed by Calculus Capital and Stargrove Photos’ Calculus Inventive Content material EIS Fund. Buchanan, producer on Netflix’s Primetime Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning worldwide phenomenon “The Finish of The F***ing World,” and McGhee, producer of BAFTA-nominated and Berlin FIPRESCI winner “Mogul Mowgli,” partnered to hunt out and develop new voices from under-represented communities, specializing in, however not restricted to, filmmakers of coloration and girls.

“That is an exhilarating second for Home Team,” the 2 shared within the launch. “Jess joins us at this early and very important stage of the corporate, bringing her artistic acumen, distinctive style and want to inform tales from thrilling under-represented filmmakers, that’s on the core of Home Team. She shall be a key a part of the staff, and we couldn’t be extra delighted!”