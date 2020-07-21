Home to home ration scheme started in Delhi, home delivery will now be done for ration

new Delhi: Delhi government will now make ration delivery to the needy’s home. The Kejriwal government has decided to implement this decision. Under this, people will not have to go to the ration shops, but the ration card holder will be sent to his fixed ration home. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi Cabinet has approved this decision. Home delivery of ration will be started in the next six-seven months. This scheme has been named by the Delhi government as ‘Mukhyamantri Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojana’. ” Also Read – Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, rain warning in many states

Under this scheme of home delivery of house to house ration, ration card consumers will be made available flour instead of wheat. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Every state government in the whole country distributes ration to the poor in association with the center, but people face a lot of trouble in this. Many times the shop does not open. Long lines are made. In many places the entire ration is not weighed, in many places more money is taken. The Delhi government has greatly improved this system of rationing. The decision taken by the Delhi government now can be called a revolutionary step. "

Our cabinet has approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of rationale: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6a3Vmm6XwG
– ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The Delhi government will now take wheat from FCI’s warehouse and grind it and then packets of flour, sugar, rice will be delivered to the house of all the beneficiaries. However, if a person does not want to take home delivery of ration, then he will have the option to go to the ration shop as before.

According to the Delhi government, from now on, different tenders will be given for different tasks for home delivery of ration. It can take 6 to 7 months to start home delivery of ration. The Chief Minister said, “The Central Government’s ‘One Nation One Ration’ card scheme will also be implemented in Delhi from the day the home delivery scheme of ration will start in Delhi.”