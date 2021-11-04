Home windows 11 screenshots had been in hassle for days and Microsoft proposes … to stick them again into Paint

The Snipping Instrument is presenting issues in Home windows 11 customers. The principle drawback reported via quite a lot of customers is that after attempting to go into this instrument their pc crashes and the appliance stops operating whilst exhibiting an error message.

In particular, the message that customers obtain when opening Snipping says “This app can’t be opened: An issue with Home windows prevents Display Snipping from opening “. In line with Home windows Newest, the primary reported circumstances date from closing weekend. And it in most cases seems, in maximum documented circumstances, when customers click on at the” New “to seize the display.

Microsoft recognizes the computer virus and extra

Microsoft has additionally spoken out referring to this factor and recognizes that there’s a computer virus that customers is also discovering since November 1. In line with a commentary from the Redmond company, “as of November 1, 2021, some customers would possibly not be capable to open or use positive packages integrated Home windows or portions of a few integrated packages. That is because of a subject with a Microsoft virtual certificates, which expired on October 31, 2021. ”

No longer most effective the snipping instrument in Home windows 11 stories issues, in line with the producer itself, but in addition different purposes such because the accounts web page and touchdown web page within the Settings software (most effective in S mode); the contact keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel; the enter approach editor person interface (IME UI); and primary steps and guidelines





Answers proposed via the corporate





Microsoft proposes, whilst solving the computer virus, use the Print Display key at the keyboard and paste the screenshot right into a record or within the everlasting Paint.

Some other proposal other from the only introduced via the corporate is raised within the person boards. The ones affected suggest two choices. At the one hand, you’ll trade the date to the group. As the issue has been provide since November 1, the speculation is to place an previous date, for instance an October day.

Some other selection is to open the vintage instrument from the folder. To try this, you need to pass to the document explorer, from there input the gadget force and within the “Home windows.outdated” folder, search for the next trail: Home windows> System32. The “SnippingTool.exe” hyperlink seems within the “System32” folder of “Home windows.outdated” and may also be double-clicked to get admission to and open the vintage “Snipping” instrument.