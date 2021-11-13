Home windows 11 SE vs Chrome OS vs Home windows 11: we evaluate Microsoft’s new OS with the working programs already utilized by colleges

Two days in the past, Microsoft showed an insistent rumor from a couple of months in the past: the release of a new tutorial model for light-weight notebooks of your Home windows working machine. Its title is Home windows 11 SE, and it stands as inheritor to the ‘S Mode’ of earlier variations of Home windows, in addition to the canceled Home windows 10X.

Alternatively, when he in any case disembarks in colleges around the globe in a couple of months, he’s going to meet two giant and competitors: the opposite variations of Home windows, and Chrome OS, the working machine for Google Chromebooks. Let’s evaluate one of the components that differentiate them …





Home windows 11 SE vs Home windows 11 Professional / House

Home windows 11 Professional and House are common variations of Home windows 11, which can be utilized for tutorial functions in addition to for every other sort. In that sense, Home windows 11 SE will also be noticed as a restricted model of Home windows to make existence more straightforward for the ones chargeable for tutorial facilities. Alternatively, additionally it has some benefits now not to be had in its ‘older brothers’:

Availability: Home windows 11 SE is most effective to be had as a pre-installed (OEM) machine, customers won’t have get entry to to ISO photographs for obtain.

Optimization for gentle apparatus: Home windows 11 SE has further optimizations to be used on computer systems with small displays and coffee reminiscence. This features a simplification of the interface (which additionally seeks to reduce person distractions: there aren’t any widgets, as an example) and the default use of maximized programs.

Putting in programs: Customers would not have get entry to to the Microsoft Retailer. In SE, most effective machine directors are ready to put in (or uninstall) programs. To do that, it is very important use the Intune for Schooling cell tool control provider.

Software Catalog: It is going to now not be conceivable to put in any Home windows utility on SE; It isn’t as it most effective accepts apps from the Retailer (as was once the case in Home windows 10 Mode S), however Microsoft has delimited an inventory of related programs for schooling: browsers, conversation tool, accessibility, diagnostics and connectivity, and content material encryption.

Microsoft Place of work: Microsoft Place of work programs will probably be to be had for offline use on Home windows 11 SE computer systems. That is tied to a Microsoft 365 A1 license at a price of $ 38 in line with tool, legitimate for six years.

Cloud: Because of its computerized use of OneDrive to again up open paperwork, each and every person account in Home windows 11 SE would require a specific amount of area to be had on Microsoft’s cloud garage provider.

Login: The one gear that may permit person authentication in Home windows 11 SE would be the Microsoft account and the Azure Energetic Listing.

Home windows 10, Home windows 11 and Home windows 11 SE comparability chart percent.twitter.com/AoMtTIFJCN – Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) November 9, 2021

Home windows 11 SE vs Chrome OS

Home windows 11 SE and the Chrome OS of the Chromebooks are transparent competition so far as the ‘goal’ is anxious: customers within the faculty group who employ much less robust transportable units. Their builders, Microsoft and Google, see them as gear to advertise their cloud products and services geared toward tutorial establishments.

However, at a technical and practical stage, there are a number of variations between them:

Availability: The place Home windows 11 SE will probably be to be had most effective pre-installed through the producers of the apparatus – with out conceivable get entry to to the ISO through the top person – any person can obtain Chrome OS, even if its handbook set up on a pc isn’t precisely simple.

Alternate for Home windows 11 non-SE: Even though laptops with Home windows 11 SE pre-installed will permit an (irreversible) improve to Home windows 11 House / Professional, doing the similar on Chromebooks, whilst conceivable, is no doubt complicated for the non-expert person.

Integration with Android and Linux: Chome OS means that you can set up Android programs as though it have been yet one more utility of the working machine. For its section, Home windows 11 has the Home windows Subsystem for Android (with the Amazon Appstore as an utility retailer) and with Your Telephone, in a position to exhibiting the cell display screen at the PC desktop if we’ve a Samsung Galaxy tool … however nonetheless We do not know if both of those two options will probably be to be had in Home windows 11 SE. And the similar is going for WSL.

Virtualization: It’s conceivable to run a virtualized Home windows inside of Chrome OS the use of Parallels Desktop, but it surely does now not appear most probably that throughout the restricted catalog of tool to be had for Home windows 11 SE there will probably be any virtualization utility that permits operating Chrome OS (or Linux, or Android, or …) Inside Win11SE.



Home windows 11 SE (left) and Google Chrome OS (proper).