Home windows 11 will power us to proceed opening Edge even though we’ve got some other predefined browser, due to the microsoft-edge: // protocol

When Microsoft included its Microsoft Edge browser (the vintage model that we now know as Edge Legacy) to the Home windows 10 set up, it made up our minds to provide it a ‘push’ to popularize it amongst customers already familiar with the use of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

For it, created a brand new inside protocol, the microsoft-edge:// and started to make use of it in some packages of the working gadget to exchange the standard http://; An instance of such packages these days is the Home windows 10 Information and Pursuits widget (identified simply as Widgets in Home windows 11).





Microsoft’s pastime in developing this protocol used to be that, when clicking on a type of hyperlinks contained in Widgets, the one software to be had to open them outdoor Edge, which pressured the consumer of alternative browsers to engage sure or sure with the reputable Home windows browser, even though this used to be no longer set as the primary browser.

27 TRICKS and TIPS to MASTER MICROSOFT EDGE like a PROFESSIONAL

Home windows 11 will power us to make use of Edge (in some instances)

With the arriving of Home windows 11, no adjustments have been made to this components (or slightly let’s imagine that Microsoft deepened its dedication to selling Edge, by means of making it tough to modify the default browser).

However, no less than, till now customers had a number of packages (comparable to Edge Deflector and Seek Deflector) that allowed their customers to cause them to the default managers of the protocol microsoft-edge://… and redirect requests to our favourite browser, “translating” them to http://. Browsers like Courageous and Firefox had already begun to wager at the similar tactic.





For years, Microsoft and Home windows customers had been in a tug of battle across the freedom to not use Microsoft Edge. And it kind of feels that Microsoft may have the final word

Alternatively, customers of the Home windows 11 Insider program have spotted an overly related alternate in that regard. with the alternate from construct 22483 to 22494: the process used up to now by means of Edge Deflector and corporate has stopped running and it’s now not imaginable to ‘bridge’ to Edge. The alternate log, then again, does no longer explicitly discuss with this variation.

The developer of Edge Deflector has already introduced that it’ll forestall updating its software; Whilst there are nonetheless techniques to triumph over the restrictions imposed by means of Microsoft, would power “harmful adjustments” to our Home windows installations. So as soon as those adjustments are applied within the strong model of Home windows 11, it kind of feels that we can have protocol microsoft-edge:// for some time.

By the use of | GHacks