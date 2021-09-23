Home windows XP Pinball ran at over one million fps till it used to be “fastened” via turning it all the way down to 120 fps

Pinball is a kind of legendary video games from the historical past of Home windows, because it got here pre-installed in programs as necessary as Home windows 98 or Home windows XP, till it disappeared ahead of it used to be now not incorporated in Home windows Vista. Microsoft stated on the time that it used to be now not together with it because of a “crash detection worm” on 64-bit programs, however we have been ready to check it on Home windows 10.

These days we got here throughout this publish via Raymond Chen, from December 2005. In it, the veteran Microsoft programmer who wrote the blue display of loss of life solutions the query of which Home windows XP function he’s maximum happy with. , after we have been months clear of seeing Vista. And lThe solution has to do, impulsively, with Pinball.





The Pinball used to be going to the utmost that the gadget allowed





Raymond Chen tells that “repair Pinball “made it now not devour 100% of the CPU. Those that have used it’ll know that the traditional intake used to be a lot not up to that. The issue, Chen critiques, is that the sport used to be written to attract frames as rapid because the {hardware} may just.

His activity used to be to take a look at the CPU intake of Pinball, so he seemed on the price of frames which you should activate within the gadget test construct you have been running with. In doing so, noticed that on {hardware} of the time it labored at greater than one million fps.

Operating like that is how CPU intake skyrocketed. Chen’s resolution? Upload a limiter in order that the Pinball does now not exceed 120 fps, an quantity greater than sufficient for this type of sport. That call used to be sufficient for 100% CPU to head down to at least one%. “Now you’ll play Pinball when you look forward to your record to print with out noticing the print pace,” Chen joked.