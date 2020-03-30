‘Homeland’: Carrie Mathison Says Goodbye to Longtime Ally (SPOILERS)

“Homeland” reached one other milestone in its ultimate season with the passing of a fan-favorite character who has been with the present since its inception.

SPOILER ALERT: The next contains spoilers for “Threnody(s),” episode eight of the eighth and ultimate season of Showtime’s “Homeland.”

Carrie Mathison has mentioned goodbye to a longtime ally in her quest to battle terrorists and navigate post-9/11 U.S. nationwide safety politics on the Showtime political thriller.

In “Threnody(s),” episode eight of “Homeland’s” eighth season, Claire Danes’ intrepid CIA agent has to come to grips with the dying of Max Piotrowski, the pc whiz performed by Maury Sterling. Max has lengthy been a secret weapon for her missions thanks to his talent at navigating advanced pc networks, communications and surveillance programs, in addition to his near-blind loyalty to the sensible and bipolar agent who usually goes rogue.

Piotrowski’s dying was signaled on the shut of episode seven, “F—er Shot Me,” however viewers noticed Mathison confront the lack of her loyal soldier in episode eight. She had gone to nice lengths to spearhead an elaborate rescue effort for Max in cahoots along with her former Russian counterpart and tormentor, Yevgeny Gromov, performed by Costa Ronin.

As “Homeland” entered its ultimate season, Sterling was the primary to specific his shock at his character surviving all through the whole run given the excessive physique rely for individuals who work carefully with Mathison. Max even had his personal heartbreak storyline in “Homeland’s fourth season when he fell in love with a Fara, an Iranian American lady recruited as a CIA asset by Mathison. Fara wound up being killed by the Taliban chief, Haissam Haqqani, who’s a central determine within the ultimate season storyline.

“No one is protected,” Sterling mentioned of “Homeland” forged members in an interview in February with the Wall Road Journal in February. “That’s a part of what makes it good.”

“Threnody(s)” was penned by “Homeland” government producers Chip Johannessen and Patrick Harbinson and directed by Michael Klick.