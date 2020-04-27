Homeland showrunner discusses shocking final episode

Lengthy-running espionage thriller Homeland has simply concluded its eighth and final season, revealing the last word destiny of CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes).

The collection started again in 2011 and initially explored her case in opposition to US marine Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), who she believed had been transformed to the facet of the terrorists.

Nevertheless, the story has since moved on to different gripping instances, culminating with a shocking collection finale – watch out, there can be full spoilers on this article…

What occurred within the Homeland collection finale?

The collection finale sees Carrie and her mentor Saul (Mandy Patinkin) come to blows after years of escalating stress. She desires him to disclose his mole in Russia, in alternate for entry to a flight recorder that would forestall one other battle within the Center East. When he refuses, she virtually has him killed by Russian Intelligence forces she has allied herself with, however calls it off on the final minute.

She finds one other method to expose his informant, Anna, who shoots herself to keep away from arrest, however in doing so burns all bridges with Saul and the US of America. Bounce ahead two years and Carrie has fled to Russia along with her associate, Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin), the place she seems to have discovered happiness. Not solely has she revealed a e book criticising the US, however her relationship stays robust and he or she is seen having fun with the music at a jazz membership in Moscow.

However, in a final twist, it’s revealed that Carrie is feeding data again to Saul, successfully changing Anna as his supply in Russia. Whereas there will be little question that she betrayed the US, costing a life within the course of, she appears to be atoning for that by spending the remainder of her days in service to the CIA abroad.

Why did the finale unfold the way it did?

Homeland showrunner Alex Gansa mentioned the finale with Leisure Weekly, revealing that Carrie’s destiny all the time awaited her in Russia.

“We knew we needed Carrie to wind up in Russia,” he defined. “We had that as a landmark forward of us. However how she acquired there and what occurred when [she] acquired there was very a lot up for debate. One method to finish could be to have Carrie exiled in Russia and dwelling in some Soviet-like residence block in an extremely grim state of affairs, remoted from the world like Ed Snowden.”

