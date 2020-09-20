Homelander actor Anthony Starr reveals how they filmed THAT sex scene in The Boys

The second sequence of Amazon’s superhero comedy The Boys has stored followers very entertained to this point, and the newest episode featured maybe essentially the most loopy and surprising scene but.

After Homelander had requested Stormfront for assist in boosting his recognition, the tip of the episode noticed the pair indulged in a no-holds-barred sex scene in mid-air, which additionally marked a really vital change in the character of their relationship.

And now star Antony Starr has revealed some particulars about how they filmed the scene, telling TV Line that it was “in all probability one of many extra fascinating romantic issues” he had ever finished.

“Let me put it this fashion,” he stated. “Every time I’ve finished a love scene in the previous, I’ve by no means needed to speak to the stunts staff and get physique armour placed on and elbow and knee pads. I can say that was a whopping nice first.”

Describing the scene as “bonkers”, Starr confirmed that there was wire work concerned.

However, the actor stated, the present’s scope signifies that it is ready to get away with pulling off absolutely anything.

“I don’t know the place the parameters are, to be sincere,” he stated. I believe if we do it in the proper manner, we will get away with something, and that’s a kind of issues. Superheroes having sex in mid-air is fairly bananas.”

After all, in addition to being a powerful technical feat, the scene had main repercussions from a story perspective as effectively, and Starr went on to element how the connection between the 2 characters shifted on account of the episode’s occasions.

“It goes again to that neediness of this character,” he stated. “She did just a few issues in episode 5 that basically rang dwelling for him. It pushes all the proper buttons. He’s a narcissistic sociopath, so she actually says all the proper issues.

“And as they focus on, she’s somewhat extra sturdy than her human counterparts. She doesn’t break. In order that’s nice for him, as a result of he wants somebody that may be a bit extra of an equal than Stillwell. She’s extra of a match. At that time, all of it sort of appears to be like rosy for these two.”

