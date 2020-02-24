Homemade Astronauts Star Mike Hughes Dies Crashing Rocket For Science Channel Show

Go away a Remark
A person who has made a reputation for himself for looking for his personal strategy to house has died. Mike Hughes died on Saturday throughout an experiment that was being filmed for an upcoming collection on Science Channel, Homemade Astronauts. Hughes was 64, and was considered one of three groups taking part within the collection.
The accident occurred throughout a fundraiser, by which Mike Hughes hoped to boost cash for his costly ventures that will finally take him into house. To assist elevate cash for that, Hughes launched himself in a steam-powered rocket that was set to go 5,000 ft within the air. In a video launched on-line, it appeared the parachute hooked up to the rocket indifferent on launch, and the rocket crashed again into the bottom with out slowing.
In accordance with The Wrap, the last word plan for Mike Hughes was to develop a “Rock-oon,” which was half rocket and half balloon. Utilizing that, Hughes hoped to succeed in the realm between Earth’s ambiance and house, the Karman line. Hughes ardour for house journey got here from the Flat-Earther motion, by which Hughes seeked to show the world was not spherical as is often taught in science as we speak. Along with being part of Science Channel’s Homemade Astronauts, Hughes had been featured on different tv exhibits like Tosh.0.
As beforehand talked about, Homemade Astronauts is following two different groups. Ky Michaelson is the primary civilian to have despatched an unmanned rocket into house. Cameron Smith hopes to take a scorching air balloon 60,000 ft into the air with the intention to take a look at out his house go well with. Science Channel introduced the collection in 2019, with a launch date introduced for someday in 2020. It’s unknown if the passing of Mike Hughes will influence the collection’ launch.
The Science Channel had a consultant launch an announcement on the demise of Mike Hughes. The assertion is brief, however acknowledges the community’s involvement with the Homemade Astronauts star forward of his tragic accident:
Our ideas and prayers exit to Mike Hughes’ household and buddies throughout this troublesome time. It was all the time his dream to do that launch, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.
Whereas Mike Hughes has had difficulties with rocket journey up to now, he has had a pair profitable launches. Regardless of the polarizing nature of the Flat-Earth motion, Science Channel’s Homemade Astronauts was made to concentrate on people seeking to discover their strategy to house with “with old school grit and self-determination.” Hughes, who as soon as set a Guinness World Report ramping a Lincoln City Automotive stretch limousine, was a person daring sufficient to strive, and can hopefully be proven as that ought to Homemade Astronauts air.
CinemaBlend want to provide its condolences to the household and buddies of Mike Hughes, and need them effectively throughout this troublesome time.
