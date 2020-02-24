Homemade Astronauts Star Mike Hughes Dies Crashing Rocket For Science Channel Show

In accordance with The Wrap, the last word plan for Mike Hughes was to develop a “Rock-oon,” which was half rocket and half balloon. Utilizing that, Hughes hoped to succeed in the realm between Earth’s ambiance and house, the Karman line. Hughes ardour for house journey got here from the Flat-Earther motion, by which Hughes seeked to show the world was not spherical as is often taught in science as we speak. Along with being part of Science Channel’s Homemade Astronauts, Hughes had been featured on different tv exhibits like Tosh.0.