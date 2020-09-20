“Hometown Flex” PD Praises And Thanks Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun For Being Great Hosts

Following the latest announcement that tvN’s “Hometown Flex” was coming to an finish, producing director (PD) Yoo Ho Jin spoke about this system and filming with Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi.

On September 20, “Hometown Flex” aired a particular episode to bid farewell to the range present. This system ended simply over two months after it first premiered on July 13.

“Hometown Flex” gave hosts Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi the chance to discover cities throughout Korea with the assistance of celeb friends who grew up within the space. Though their friends introduced a lot of power and laughs to the present, the hosts additionally acquired a substantial amount of love and reward from viewers.

Relating to the contributions of Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Ho Jin commented, “I imagine that with out these two folks, it might have been a lot tougher to work this program out. I even assume it might need been unimaginable. Since some locations should do with a person’s private recollections, they could have inevitably been a bit bland, and there have been additionally many private tales that would have been onerous to hearken to and perceive should you weren’t paying correct consideration. Almost about these facets, Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi are each people who pay a lot consideration to and lend their ears to different folks, and I believe that was the power that allowed this program to be established.”

He continued, “With the intention to combine in a little bit of leisure, we performed video games on the present, and in contrast to latest observational actuality reveals, that form of ingredient requires a whole lot of expertise, sense, and wit. Even in these moments, as a result of the 2 are so skilled and proficient, they have been capable of assist lead unfamiliar friends all through filming. I actually see it as a stroke of genius.”

The PD added, “I need to thank them for every little thing: on a program that made it straightforward for friends to outshine [the MCs], I need to thank them for having the talents to beat that impediment and showcase their particular person charms, and I additionally need to thank them for displaying such real curiosity and consideration for the friends.”

“Hometown Flex” got here to an finish after being unable to movie for a number of weeks attributable to COVID-19, and the producers will focus on the potential for returning for a second season as soon as the state of affairs improves.

