‘Homicide on Middle Seaside’ Filmmaker on Investigating His Mom’s Death

Madison Hamburg started working on a documentary about his mom’s life and homicide when he was nonetheless in movie faculty in 2013, however as he was doing so, he didn’t inform anybody outdoors of the crew he was working with and the members of the family he was interviewing for the piece what he was doing. Dwelling a self-described “double life,” Hamburg says, led him to feeling “fragmented as an individual,” and now that the results of that multi-year challenge is lastly being shared with the world he’s hoping for the “closure to really feel complete once more.”

The street has not been straightforward for Hamburg, although. As he paperwork within the four-part “Homicide on Middle Seaside” docuseries, debuting Nov. 15 on HBO, he was a teen when his mom, Barbara Seaside Hamburg, was murdered in 2010. He was additionally coping with a drug dependancy, for which he went to rehab later that yr. When he returned to high school he didn’t inform anyone there about what had occurred to his mom due to “disgrace” and “connotations round what that meant,” he tells Selection. “I didn’t need it to outline me.”

Years later, with the case nonetheless unsolved and after members of his prolonged household have raised suspicions about one another’s involvement within the crime, Hamburg has taken the entire emotion and his unanswered questions and packaged them right into a probably career-defining docuseries, his first long-form challenge as a filmmaker.

“The potential that this story had for me was to study extra about my mother,” he says, including {that a} particular storytelling purpose of his was to “subvert the exploitive nature of shock and awe that, as a member of the family, I can truthfully say is harmful.”

Hamburg is in a very distinctive place as a filmmaker with “Homicide on Middle Seaside” in that he has a direct, private connection to not solely the central character within the story, his mom, but additionally each particular person particular person interviewed, whether or not it’s his youthful sister, his maternal aunt, his father or members of the police drive in Connecticut who generally declare the case is chilly and generally declare they simply obtained a brand new lead. Whereas he admits this helped him get the household interviews as a result of “we had this widespread purpose of wanting to grasp why it occurred,” he additionally acknowledges the expertise triggered him to have a little bit of a double life whereas filming, as effectively.

“There’s that twin position that I’ve as a filmmaker and a member of the family they usually’re not all the time in live performance with one another. I needed to keep up the least quantity of bias as I might from the investigative perspective however I used to be very protecting over sustaining the arcs,” he explains. “Even in simply informal dialog I used to be by no means in a state of affairs the place I might ask a member of the family point-blank if that they had something to do with the homicide. So in our first spherical of filming, I didn’t actually cross that line that a lot, however in 2016 after I hd a grant by an alumni program I didn’t know the place this could find yourself, but when this was my solely probability to look the elephant and the attention and deal with it, I felt like if I didn’t take that chance — if I didn’t ask bluntly these actually robust questions — than I by no means would have exonerated individuals I really like and I by no means would have gotten previous that.”

Asking these robust questions was hardly straightforward for Hamburg, who put himself within the docuseries, not solely by archival household pictures and residential films, but additionally by his interviews and even a go to to the house the place his mom was killed.

“There was a sure level the place I questioned whether or not my life was driving the documentary or the documentary was driving my life and that’s a very ethically ambiguous query as a result of the 2 are in tandem and it’s only a distinctive byproduct of the state of affairs,” he says. However, “we needed the viewers to be with me all through the journey, relatively than being informed what the journey was.”

Hamburg shares that “Minding the Hole” influenced that storytelling method. However there was additionally simply sure footage he wouldn’t have been in a position to seize had he not been prepared to place himself on-screen. He met with cops of their station, for instance, to speak about developments within the case, which he recorded “principally for notes,” he says, however after they started interrogating him he additionally needed to guard himself. They ended up asking to see his footage, believing there may very well be issues his household would “let slip” to him that they’d by no means say in entrance of officers.

“I believe they needed to unravel my mother’s homicide [but] they had been overwhelmed with the potential for cheap doubt,” he says. “I used to be fairly upset and pissed off that, as a member of the family, I used to be reaching out to them and telling them I had info and [did] not obtain any response again. I believe there’s a scarcity of transparency with legislation enforcement in Connecticut, [but] I believe that’s altering and I’m nonetheless hopeful about the place I’m at now with the police. They’ve some motivation to reactivate issues with the case.”

Moreover, his father Jeffrey Hamburg has refused to speak about his previous with Barbara Hamburg, even in only a basic method when Hamburg phrased questions as eager to know extra about his childhood. Since he nonetheless needed a relationship along with his son, the senior Hamburg would nonetheless meet with the filmmaker. (The youthful Hamburg discovered methods to report these conferences and conversations and embrace them within the docuseries as effectively.)

“My mother all the time needed me to have a relationship with my dad. I believe a part of that pushed me to proceed my relationship,” he says. “It’s actually exhausting as a result of it’s a relationship in limbo. Whether or not or not he had something to do with the homicide, we’ve got stuff that we’ve got to work out [as] father and son that I’m desperately attempting to do. I’m prepared to simply accept him if he says he made errors, however I don’t suppose he’s able to admit that.”

With “Homicide on Middle Seaside,” Hamburg takes his viewers by items of his dad and mom’ relationship, together with their divorce. He covers how his father was an individual of curiosity within the homicide, probably due to the cash he owed her in baby help. He additionally doesn’t draw back from another regarding household conduct, particularly a pyramid scheme during which his mom and aunt had been concerned.

Hamburg is aware of that, as a result of salacious nature of conventional true crime tasks, there can be some viewers members “casting aspersions” on his household as they watch the story unfold. In some moments whereas making the docuseries, he shares, he felt the “pendulum swinging from over-investigative and wanting solutions to, ‘What have I finished? I’m ruining relationships. I would like to repair this.’ Permitting that to develop into part of the storyline was an necessary side” of the general course of.

Nonetheless, now, greater than a decade after his mom was taken from him, Hamburg says he feels “ready” to share their story with the world. He made positive to arrange “household screenings” so these concerned within the docuseries might see it earlier than the world does, and he has a workforce dedicated to a particular tip line “for reminiscences about my mother and any particulars that folks bear in mind from the time.”

With “Homicide on Middle Seaside,” Hamburg set about “studying who my mother was and discovering my very own identification by it,” he says. In doing so, he now seems at his expertise with this primary long-form challenge as a leaping off level for the way he desires to proceed his profession.

“I hope to proceed making vérité and character-driven documentaries and subverting expectations and conventions from a really human stage. To me, that has the best affect for empathy and alter,” he says. “There may be a lot potential to inform untold tales which can be stranger than fiction and bigger than life. I might be humbled to proceed to try to do these tales justice.”

“Homicide on Middle Seaside” premieres Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. on HBO.