Honduras vs. Mexico: the best memes left by the little victory of El Tri

The Mexican team met the goal of adding three points on his visit to Honduras and with the minimal advantage with one goal he defeated the “H” Selection. However, the performance that the team showed did not satisfy the fans and different social networks went viral. memes of the situation of Tri.

Among the main attacked were Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera, Jesus Tecatito Corona and Gerardo Tata Martino. Despite the fact that the Argentine strategist was not present at the match due to health problems, the fans of the Tricolor they made fun of the work he did from a distance.

They even used the medical condition of the Tata Martino to create situations that gave way to mockery on social networks, since they pointed out that for this reason he could not clearly see the true functioning of the Tri in the World Cup qualifiers.

On this occasion, instead of making the “Tata out” viral, they took his absence in Honduras as a pretext to make fun of what he has done so far with the Aztec team. They also imagined the way in which the Tata He followed the match from his home.

And it is that the lack of forcefulness and the absence of the scorers figure of the Aztec team They caused criticism that went viral on social networks, mainly on Twitter. Throughout the game, the national team generated few goal arrivals and every time they had the opportunity to finish off, they did not do it correctly.

They had at least two clear scenarios to widen the score against the Hondurans; but the efforts of the players were not enough and they let them escape. The constant failures characterized the game of the Tri on the field of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Although Raul Jimenez, Tecatito Corona and Hirving Chucky Lozano they started in the starting lineup and played a large part of the match, they did not score any goals and the idea that they would become the “scoring trident” raised doubts because the individual level of the players is not the best they have shown in the national team.

For his part, the Wolverhampton striker He has not been able to regain the confidence and level he had before his skull fracture in November 2021. Although little by little he has become more active in Mexican soccer, he has not had an outstanding performance with the Aztec team.

In social networks they overwhelmed the Tepeji wolf Well, since his return to Tri He has only scored two goals, both by way of penalties. Although he was not generating great actions on the pitch, he remained on the pitch for 90 minutes, so the fans were upset.

He was compared to Rogelio Funes Moribecause when the forward of the scratched participated for the first time in the Mexican National Team, his work with the team was strongly questioned. At that time Jiménez was not available because he was still recovering from his injuryso Martino opted for the Twin.

The news of his naturalization did not go down well and even some sports commentators demanded that he cover the goal shootout that Jiménez used to score. Now that the American youth squad did not have an outstanding performance, that Funes Mori debate was recalled.

With Mexico’s victory against Honduras, they reached 25 points, tied with the United States. With this, he remains in third position and would be in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

