Honduras vs Mexico: where and at what time to see the penultimate game of El Tri heading to Qatar 2022

El Tri will play their penultimate qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

There is less and less to do to get to know the three countries of the Concacaf who will have a stake in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The last days of the Octagonal will define the first three places and the Mexican team will fight for a safe place in the World Cup.

As part of his second qualifying match, he will face his similar Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, at 5:05 p.m. from Central Mexico. The Tri will play the match without the presence of Gerardo Tata Martinobecause due to health problems he was unable to travel with the team.

If Mexico wants to secure its qualification for Qatar 2022 once and for all is forced to defeat the Hondurans and avoid complications on the last date.

El Tri is already in Honduras for this afternoon’s game (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

It is customary for the Mexican National Team to broadcast its matches by signal of open television and this time will not be the exception. TV Azteca and TUDN are the two television stations in charge of covering the live actions of the Concacaf Octagon Qualifier.

Although they are the usual television stations, there are other options to tune in to the game and not miss any relevant action.

Date: Sunday March 27

Place: Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula Honduras

Schedule: 5:05 p.m. from Central Mexico (CT), 16:05 hrs. PT y GMT and 18:05 hrs in the time zone EAST (South of the country).

Transmission: TV Azteca (Canal Aztec One), TUDN (canal 5).

At 5:05 p.m. the penultimate match of the Tri will begin towards Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Internet: the official website from TUDN performs live monitoring of the game, users must enter their account Izzi Tv o de Blim TV to access the webcast. Meanwhile in Aztec Sports You only have to enter their website and select the option of the Honduras vs. Mexico match.

Mobile app: through App from TUDN you can tune in to the game. Also when downloading App from Aztec Sports.

Social media: an alternative way to not miss the most relevant events of the penultimate tie is through Twitter. The official account of the Mexican National Team @emiseeccionmx They will carry out a “live” in networks with the summary and the score of the game.

Radio: For those fans who do not have access to the internet or television, they can tune in to the narration of The Deportes for the frequency 730 AM and 96.9 FM.

The Tata Martino team must necessarily win their last games so as not to run the risk of reaching the playoff zone (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

With 22 points so far, the Tricolor is placed in the third position of the classification, so until now he would have his pass assured to the World Cup. However, due to difference in points with Costa Rica and Panamathere is the possibility that a series of combinations will occur that will displace the Aztec team.

So the team of Tata Martino must necessarily win his last games so as not to run the risk of reaching the playoff zone. The ticket to Qatar 2022 will depend solely on the work of the squad tricolor and the results that add up on the pitch.

The Mexicans are tied on points with the United States, if Mexico wins and USA loses, the national team could aspire to second place and already be sure of your pass to Qatar. But if it ties and the Americans win or tie, there will be no change in the table.

Mexico will play without Gerardo Martino, since the coach did not travel with the team due to health problems (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

If tied, Mexico would still have doubts about their pass to the World Cup and everything would be defined in the last game of the Octagonal because it would have 23 points; up to this moment Costa Rica is in fourth place with 19 units and if they win, the difference in points with the Tri It would only be one point.

If he loses, the panorama would be more complicated because the chances of falling to fourth place increase, which forces them to play a playoff continental to go to the world.

KEEP READING:

What does the Mexican National Team need to qualify for Qatar 2022

Concacaf Qualifying: what are the possible scenarios for Mexico’s game against Honduras

What is the health problem that will prevent Tata Martino from traveling to Honduras?