Honey Lee And Yoon Kye Sang Reported To Have Broken Up + Their Agency Responds

Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang’s company has responded to rumors of the longtime couple’s break up.

On June 11, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang had just lately parted methods after relationship for seven years. Based on the report, the couple’s associates and acquaintances had been already conscious of the breakup.

Later that morning, the 2 stars’ company Saram Leisure said, “We have now seen the stories of Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee’s breakup, and we’re at the moment within the strategy of checking to search out out whether or not it’s true. We are going to notify you as soon as we have now checked [with the couple].”

Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang first went public with their relationship in 2013.

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews