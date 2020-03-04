‘Honeyland’ Producer Atanas Georgiev Preps Two New Projects

Atanas Georgiev, producer of North Macedonia’s twin Academy Award nominee “Honeyland,” is prepping two new tasks.

Driving the spectacular success of Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s acclaimed debut that was nominated in each the documentary and worldwide function movie classes, Georgiev is creating a documentary a few disabled carpenter on a journey to turn out to be a cyborg, and a second movie that he calls “a witty strategy to telling the story of sheep’s involvement in human cultural evolution.”

Georgiev mentioned curiosity in his slate has been sky-high following the surprising award-season run of “Honeyland,” a portrait of a lone rural beekeeper clinging to a standard lifestyle which Selection described as a “ravishingly shot” and “visually poetic” function. “The doorways are actually opened in the intervening time,” he mentioned.

“Homo Ex Machina” is the story of an amputee within the means of being fitted with a revolutionary new prosthetic gadget that makes use of specifically designed software program which works instantly between the unreal limb and the mind. “Neither scientists [nor] sufferers know precisely how this capabilities,” mentioned Georgiev. “It’s very unusual, and it’s past the longer term. Many ethical questions are showing.”

Pic is produced by DOMAR GmbH (Germany) and co-produced by Georgiev’s Trice Movies. First-time helmer Stefan Palitov will direct, with cinematography by “Honeyland” DoP Samir Ljuma. Georgiev expects to shut financing and improvement quickly with a watch towards a 2021 launch.

“Planet Sheep” is an offbeat academic movie concerning the pure world, informed by way of the eyes of sheep. Georgiev known as it “a bizarre anthropological story” concerning the methods wherein the animals have developed in parallel to the human inhabitants. “The opinion about being sheep and being silly may be very fallacious,” he mentioned. “They’re very clever creatures.”

Manufacturing on the movie has already begun. Directed by Marvin Entholt, pic is produced by Heidefilm (Germany) and co-produced by Trice Movies.