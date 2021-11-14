Honeytrap: Military jawan trapped via Pakistani lady, arrested for sending ATS secret data

Bihar: ATS has arrested an Military jawan for leaking secret legit data to Pakistani grasp. An legit gave this knowledge.Additionally Learn – Modi executive prolonged the tenure of CBI, ED administrators, Congress focused, advised executive operatives

The accused, known as Janardan Prasad Singh, used to be arrested at the tip-off supplied via the Intelligence Bureau, the ATS legit stated. The officer stated that the accused confessed that he had shared some data associated with Military Cantonment Danapur throughout a dialog with a Pakistani lady.

Bihar ATS believes that the jawan is a resident of Nalanda district and Singh, posted in Danapur Cantonment, used to be trapped via a Pakistani lady in a honeytrap. The legit stated Singh used to be most likely blackmailed via a Pakistani lady for sharing secret details about army installations within the nation. The accused has additionally shared some confidential paperwork with him.