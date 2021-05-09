Hong Eun Hee And Choi Dae Chul Burst Into Heartbreaking Tears In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared a preview of a heartbreaking moment between Hong Eun Hee and Choi Dae Chul.

Described as a blend of mystery, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose entire family comes under suspicion when their mother is murdered in the middle of her divorce with their father.

Hong Eun Hee plays the oldest daughter named Lee Gwang Nam, and Choi Dae Chul plays Lee Gwang Nam’s lawyer husband Bae Byun Ho.

Spoilers

Lee Gwang Nam found out Bae Byun Ho’s mother was staying at the house of Shin Maria (Ha Jae Sook), the woman who had a baby with him. She was devastated when she witnessed Bae Byun Ho, Shin Maria, and his mother looking like a family with his newborn baby.

On May 8, “Revolutionary Sisters” released new stills of Lee Gang Nam and Bae Byun Ho experiencing an emotional moment. The couple is sitting across from each other at the table and sharing a meal together. During their conversation, Lee Kwang Nam strokes Bae Byun Ho’s face, and he clutches onto her hand while sobbing miserably. Then the two embrace each other tightly while shedding more heartbroken tears. Viewers can look forward to the next episode that will reveal the reason for this emotionally intense moment.

The production team commented, “Hong Eun Hee and Choi Dae Chul are actors who show the best perfection in each scene with their full concentration. Please watch the legendary crying scene of Hong Eun Hee and Choi Dae Chul, who are 200 percent immersed into their roles and perfectly portray their characters.”

The next episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” airs on May 8 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)