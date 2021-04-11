Hong Eun Hee And Choi Dae Chul Face Catastrophic Times In Their Marriage In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared a glimpse of the disaster in Hong Eun Hee and Choi Dae Chul’s marriage!

Described as a mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose whole household comes underneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the midst of her divorce with their father.

Hong Eun Hee performs the oldest daughter named Lee Gwang Nam, and Choi Dae Chul performs Lee Gwang Nam’s lawyer husband Bae Byun Ho.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Shin Maria (Ha Jae Sook) appeared in entrance of Lee Gwang Nam and Bae Byun Ho. Lee Gwang Nam cheerfully greeted her, however Shin Maria coldly responded, “Not like you, I’m not doing very effectively.” Bae Byun Ho grew pale with shock, and it’ll solely be a matter of time earlier than his secret is out.

In the preview for the subsequent episode, Shin Maria instructed Lee Gwang Nam that Bae Byun Ho is the daddy of her child. The newly launched stills trace that the reality is lastly out. Lee Gwang Nam is taken to the emergency room, however she will get away from bed and slaps her husband throughout the face. Bae Byun Ho is shocked into silence as Lee Gwang Nam provides him a steely look.

In one other set of stills, Lee Gwang Nam shocks Bae Byun Ho with a never-before-seen facet of her.

Lee Gwang Nam is carrying a fancy dress from “Swan Lake,” and her make-up is darker than normal. Opposite to her “glamorous” outfit, she is consuming pork toes, which she by no means ate earlier than as a result of she was afraid of gaining weight. Her surprising look reveals her precarious mind-set, and her husband stares at her with a combination of concern and shock. Bae Byun Ho grabs her wrists in an effort to cease her drastic actions, and Lee Gwang Nam gazes at him with teary eyes. How will this couple overcome the turbulent occasions of their marriage?

The following episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on April 10 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama beneath!

