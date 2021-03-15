Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, And Go Won Hee Are Overcome With Grief In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS2’s new drama “Revolutionary Sisters” shared new stills from tonight’s episode!

A novel mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose complete household comes beneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee star because the titular sisters: Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Sik, and Lee Gwang Tae. The sisters have completely different personalities and lead vastly completely different lives.

Spoilers

In the primary episode, Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang) obtained a discover for divorce from his spouse, prompting a battle between him and his three daughters, who needed him to settle with their mom and break up. Unable to steer his daughters in any other case, Lee Chul Soo grew despondent. The primary episode got here to a dramatic finish as he took medication and collapsed, main Lee Gwang Sik to name Lee Gwang Nam and tearfully exclaim, “Our father handed away.”

In new stills from the upcoming second episode, the three sisters are seen at a funeral, throwing themselves onto the casket in desperation.

The oldest sister, Lee Gwang Nam, clasps her fingers collectively whereas her face crumples in disappointment. The center sister Lee Gwang Sik appears to be like on with empty eyes, whereas the grief of the youngest sister Lee Gwang Tae is clear in her reddened and tear-streaked face.

The funeral scene was filmed in February, and the three actors have been mentioned to have grown quiet as a way to put together for the feelings required of them for the scene. Proper on cue, they unleashed the grief buried deep inside them, making a somber environment on set with their heavy tears.

The drama’s producers commented, “Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee made the set ring with the sound of their cries and wails. To seek out out the story behind why the three daughters all of the sudden held a funeral fraught with sorrow, tune in to the second episode.”

The subsequent episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” airs on March 14 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

