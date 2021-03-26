Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, And Go Won Hee End Up In The Interrogation Room In “Revolutionary Sisters”

Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee will come beneath suspicion in “Revolutionary Sisters”!

The KBS 2TV household drama is about three sisters whose complete household comes beneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Spoilers

The earlier episode depicted the three sisters residing their very own lives a yr after the homicide of their mom. Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin) returned to Korea after touring and determined to open up a restaurant. Lee Kwang Nam (Hong Eun Hee), Lee Gwang Sik, Lee Gwang Tae (Go Won Hee), and Oh Bong Ja (Lee Bo Hee) have been attending the opening of her restaurant when detective Search engine optimisation Sung Dae (Lee Myung Ho) appeared and shared, “We lastly received a witness. Though I had anticipated it, the prison was proper in entrance of us.”

The newly launched stills present the three sisters being interrogated by detectives. Lee Kwang Nam’s expression is filled with concern, and he or she ultimately bursts into tears. Lee Gwang Tae is past scared, and her expression is grim with seriousness. Lee Gwang Sik was already questioned when she got here again after staying overseas for a yr, but it surely appears to be like like she’ll land within the interrogation room as soon as extra. What new clue did the witness carry forth, and are the sisters hiding any secrets and techniques?

The manufacturing staff shared, “Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee are creating excessive synergy as they act collectively. Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang), Oh Bong Ja, and Han Dol Se (Lee Byung Joon) have been focused as suspects final week, however this time, the three Lee sisters will increase doubt when they’re interrogated by the police. Please sit up for the fifth episode that may present the chaos that occurs a yr later.”

The subsequent episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on March 27 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

