Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, And Go Won Hee Face Rough Times In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” shared new stills from tonight’s episode!

A singular mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose complete household comes underneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee star because the titular sisters: Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Sik, and Lee Gwang Tae. The sisters have completely different personalities and lead vastly completely different lives.

Spoilers

Beforehand, the Lee sisters have been shocked to seek out out that their mom out of the blue died in a automobile accident. Nevertheless, in the course of the funeral, the police blocked the coffin from getting into the crematorium and revealed that she had really been murdered.

In the newly launched stills, Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Sik, and Lee Gwang Tae face a devastating second in the course of the road. Lee Gwang Nam receives a cellphone name from somebody, and her youthful sisters watch her with broad eyes. Lee Gwang Nam hangs up the cellphone and bursts into tears, making viewers surprise what might have made her so emotional.

In one other set of stills, Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Tae, and their father Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang) have a tense argument. Lee Gwang Nam and Lee Kwang Tae discover Lee Chul Soo and their maternal aunt Oh Bong Ja (Lee Bo Hee) holding a memorial service for his or her late mom. Lee Gwang Nam turns into fully infuriated after seeing Lee Chul Soo pouring a drink on the memorial service, and Lee Gwang Tae stands beside her with an uneasy expression on her face. The following episode will reveal the explanation why this occasion brought about a division among the many members of the family.

The following episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on March 20 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

