Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, Go Won Hee, Kim Kyung Nam, And More To Star In KBS’s New Weekend Drama

Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, Go Won Hee, and Kim Kyung Nam have been forged for KBS2’s new weekend drama “Okay Kwang Sisters” (literal title)!

“Okay Kwang Sisters” will premiere in March 2021 following the conclusion of “Selfmade Love Story.” The brand new weekend drama can be a thriller thriller and a melodramatic comedy about a whole household turning into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed throughout the strategy of a divorce.

The drama can be written by Moon Younger Nam, who wrote hit dramas together with “My Rosy Life,” “Well-known Chil Princesses,” “Phrases of Endearment,” “Three Brothers,” “Wang’s Household,” and “Liver or Die.” The present can be helmed by director Lee Jin Web optimization, who labored on “Mandate of Heaven: The Fugitive of Joseon,” “Babyfaced Magnificence,” and “Start of a Wealthy Man.”

Hong Eun Hee will play Lee Kwang Nam, the proud and egocentric first daughter of Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang). She has animosity in the direction of her father for making her mom undergo since she grew up receiving unconditional love from her mom.

Jeon Hye Bin will play Lee Kwang Shik, an clever and righteous authorities worker and Lee Chul Soo’s second daughter. Though she makes the incorrect selection as a result of she didn’t obtain love from her mother and father, she’s sensible and deeply thoughtful. The actress will reunite with scriptwriter Moon Younger Nam after they labored collectively on “Liver or Die.”

Go Won Hee will play Lee Chul Soo’s third daughter Lee Kwang Tae, who has a easy, refreshing, and easy-going character and a complete of 11 dan (rank) in martial arts. She’s lived life taking up part-time jobs with out having been employed for a full-time job even as soon as, and she or he takes on all the present developments in life, equivalent to staying single and following a “YOLO” life-style.

Kim Kyung Nam will play Han Ye Seul, who has dreamt of turning into a rock singer since a younger age. He give up college and moved to Seoul to comply with his goals however faces many difficulties. In addition to being expert in guitar and singing, he’s sentimental and humorous.

Yoon Joo Sang will play Lee Chul Soo, the eldest grandson of the top household who has an uptight character in terms of morality. He runs into battle together with his three daughters Kwang Nam, Kwang Shik, and Kwang Tae. Lee Bo Hee will play the proprietor of a one-room constructing Oh Bong Ja. Lee Byung Joon takes the position of Han Dol Se, who was born because the son of a employed hand, and he may have “bromance” chemistry with the grasp’s son Lee Chul Soo.

Choi Dae Chul will play Lee Kwang Nam’s husband and profitable lawyer Bae Byun Ho, who needs a baby despite the fact that he has no kids because of his spouse’s needs. Seol Jung Hwan will play Heo Ki Jin, who has a vibrant character and adapts rapidly. He doesn’t deal with ladies properly till he will get caught by Lee Kwang Tae.

Kim Hye Solar will play Oh Taeng Ja, who usually bickers with Lee Chul Soo, and Ha Jae Sook will play Shin Maria, the proprietor of the restaurant Bae Byun Ho frequents. Joo Seok Tae will play Heo Poong Jin, who’s near establishing a constructing utilizing cash he raised from all kinds of strategies.

The primary trailer for “Okay Kwang Sisters” can be launched by means of the 2020 KBS Drama Awards on December 31. The manufacturing crew shared, “‘Okay Kwang Sisters’ will make the weekend nights of the primary half of 2021 fly by with its tight story and quick storytelling viewers received’t be capable to take their eyes off. Please sit up for scriptwriter Moon Younger Nam’s potential as she makes viewers rethink the that means of the significance of household together with her expert writing.”

“Okay Kwang Sisters” will premiere on March 2021 following “Selfmade Love Story.”

