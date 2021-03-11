Hong Hyun Hee’s Agency Denies School Violence Allegations + Announces Plans To Take Legal Action

Comic Hong Hyun Hee has been swept up at school violence rumors, however her company acknowledged they aren’t true.

Just lately, a publish was uploaded to a web-based group with the title “Comic Hong Hyun Hee, don’t you’re feeling responsible about your faculty days?” The person (hereby known as “A”) who wrote this text claimed that they had been bullied by Hong Hyun Hee and her buddies. “A” stated, “Did you take pleasure in making J and me outcasts? I keep in mind the way you used to criticize their appears and exclude them. I can’t neglect the way you used to curse at me whereas throwing eraser mud at me from behind and provides me solely somewhat little bit of rice and aspect dishes whereas laughing at me throughout lunch time.”

Following the accusations, Hong Hyun Hee’s company issued an official assertion:

Hey, that is Bliss Leisure. We’d wish to share our official place in relation to accusations of Hong Hyun Hee being concerned at school violence. The rumors circulating on-line about Hong Hyun Hee being a bully usually are not true, and the creator of this publish has been habitually writing issues like this for a few years. Hong Hyun Hee couldn’t cover her confusion as she stated, “I look the identical as I did after I was at school, so how might I’ve made enjoyable of somebody’s look and made them into an outcast? It doesn’t make any sense.” She added, “It’s completely not true. I’ve nothing to cover, so let’s discuss about this face-to-face.” Now we have collected the entire creator’s false claims, together with feedback posted on leisure articles, through the years and have been getting ready to take authorized motion for defamation. Please chorus from making reckless speculations and spreading false info. Thanks.

