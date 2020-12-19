Hong Jin Young Apologizes And Admits To Plagiarism In Thesis

Hong Jin Young has issued an apology after Chosun College got here to the tentative conclusion of plagiarism relating to her grasp’s thesis.

It was reported in November that Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis was below suspicion of plagiarism, with the thesis reportedly scoring 74 % on the plagiarism evaluate web site “Copy Killer.” Her company denied the claims.

When accusations continued to unfold, Hong Jin Young issued an announcement by which she mentioned, “I organized my time, conferred with the professor, and did my best possible to create the thesis. Though it handed with no drawback on the time, now individuals are saying that it’s being judged by some % or different, and I’m upset and annoyed as a result of no matter I say now will sound like an excuse.” She said that she had determined to surrender her grasp’s and doctoral levels.

On December 15, a Analysis Integrity Committee below the Chosun College Ethics Committee made the tentative judgment of plagiarism relating to Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis. They despatched it to the Graduate College Committee, which had given Hong Jin Young till 5 p.m. KST on December 18 to submit an evidence. The Graduate College Committee will make a remaining resolution on whether or not or not plagiarism happened by way of a gathering on December 23. If this formally determines that she plagiarized, then each her grasp’s and doctoral levels might be robotically canceled.

Hong Jin Young shared the next letter on her Instagram on December 18:

Whats up, that is Hong Jin Young. It’s already very late and I do know that I can’t undo something. Nonetheless, I’m writing as a result of I wish to sincerely apologize and express regret, even when it’s at this time limit. On the day that I used to be making a comeback with a brand new track, a report got here out about thesis plagiarism. I used to be so scared about what I ought to say and my thoughts went clean. I believe that even then, I couldn’t let go of my greed.. I used to be so scared as a result of I felt like I wouldn’t be capable to return on stage once more if I admitted to plagiarism. In order that’s why I used to be busy attempting to justify myself by saying issues like, ‘The professor mentioned that there was no drawback’ and ‘I’m not going to be lecturing with my diploma.’ It was as a result of I used to be scared that all the pieces in my life to date would seem like a lie. I even had the lackadaisical thought that if I gave up my diploma, then possibly folks would let it go, possibly they might forgive me. That’s why I used the expression ‘conference.’ Possibly I used to be solely serious about discovering a means out. If a mistake is made, one should correctly apologize and be chastised for it… Relatively than reflecting, I used to be simply busy making excuses. I wasn’t capable of act in a mature or grownup means. I made a mistake. I’ll settle for Chosun College’s tentative conclusion of plagiarism and I’ll deeply repent. I’ve additionally acted very disrespectfully towards the individuals who even now are working all day and evening on their grasp’s and doctoral theses. I’m sorry. I admit to all the pieces and I’ll replicate. I’ve obtained higher love that I deserve. I’ll now pay again that love whereas quietly spending time reflecting on myself and doing significant and good issues. I as soon as once more apologize. I’m sincerely sorry.

Previous to this, Hong Jin Young held a Bachelor of Commerce, Grasp of Commerce, and Ph.D in Enterprise Administration from Chosun College.

