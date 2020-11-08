Hong Jin Young States That She Will Give Up Her Graduate Degrees After Allegations Of Plagiarism

Hong Jin Young will surrender her grasp’s and doctoral levels after allegations that she plagiarized components of her grasp’s thesis.

Earlier this week, Kukmin Ilbo reported that Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis from Chosun College was underneath suspicion of plagiarism after it was examined by an nameless informant on the plagiarism assessment website Copy Killer and acquired a rating of 74 %.

Hong Jin Young’s company denied the claims and launched an announcement from the professor accountable for reviewing her thesis. The assertion stated that it was typical on the time for theses to have a number of annotations and quoted citations and references and that Copy Killer had solely come into common use in universities round 2015. (Hong Jin Young’s thesis was reviewed in 2009.)

Because the plagiarism accusations continued to unfold, Hong Jin Young shared the next assertion on Instagram:

Good day, that is Hong Jin Young. First, I’d wish to apologize for mentioning this unlucky subject. I’ve labored laborious for the previous 10 years, pouring sweat and tears into my work, and am disillusioned on the malicious gossip that has arisen. I’m sorry for inflicting a lot concern. I’m sincerely sorry. I acquired my grasp’s diploma after submitting a thesis in 2009. I organized my time, conferred with the professor, and did my very best to create the thesis. Despite the fact that it handed and not using a downside on the time, now persons are saying that it’s being judged by some % or different, and I’m disillusioned and annoyed as a result of no matter I say now will sound like an excuse. Nevertheless, I feel that that is one thing I ought to take duty for. Now that I give it some thought, [a graduate degree] was one thing that didn’t swimsuit me. I feel I used to be too bold. I’m sorry. Whatever the cause, it makes me unhappy to consider how I’ve been caught up on this scandal. I’m additionally self-reflecting about whether or not I used to be too bold previously. I’m actually sorry. I used to be missing in so some ways. I’ve determined to surrender my grasp’s and doctoral levels. I feel that’s the smartest thing that I can do at this second. All of this was as a consequence of my carelessness and errors. As soon as once more, I sincerely apologize for inflicting individuals concern.

Previous to this, Hong Jin Young held a Bachelor of Commerce, Grasp of Commerce, and Ph.D in Enterprise Administration from Chosun College.