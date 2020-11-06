Hong Jin Young’s Agency Denies Accusations That She Plagiarized Her Master’s Thesis

Hong Jin Young’s company has addressed accusations that the singer plagiarized her grasp’s thesis, denying all claims.

On November 5, information outlet Kukmin Ilbo raised suspicions that Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis from Chosun College had been plagiarized. In line with the report, Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis “Analysis Relating to Cultural Content material Business Traits Via the Korean Wave,” submitted to Chosun College’s Division of Commerce, recorded a rating of 74 p.c on the plagiarism evaluate website “Copy Killer” after it was examined by an nameless informant.

“Copy Killer” is a widely known plagiarism evaluate program in Korea. In line with Kukmin Ilbo’s report, out of the 556 sentences in Hong Jin Young’s thesis, this system detected 124 sentences with greater than six phrases that matched different sources, in addition to 365 sentences suspected to be plagiarized.

In response to those accusations, Hong Jin Young’s company commented that they might look into the reality and launch a press release afterwards.

Later within the day, her company denied all claims in an official assertion, which reads as follows:

Whats up, that is IMH Leisure. We’re right here to offer our official stance on stories from right this moment involving accusations that singer Hong Jin Younger plagiarized her grasp’s thesis. Hong Jin Younger diligently researched and wrote her grasp’s thesis ‘Analysis Relating to Cultural Content material Business Traits Via the Korean Wave’ for Chosun College’s Division of Commerce. Relating to the claims within the stories made right this moment that the plagiarism rating surpasses 74 p.c, we need to current the opinion of the professor who was answerable for reviewing Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis on the time. In line with the professor, Hong Jin Young’s grasp’s thesis was underneath evaluate in 2009. On the time, it was typical to have plenty of annotations of each quoted citations and references and it was a interval the place many quotes have been required to cross the thesis evaluate. Moreover, ‘Copy Killer’ is a system that started compulsory use in universities starting 2015 and is supposed to filter out submissions with greater than 50 p.c plagiarized content material. It’s inevitable {that a} thesis that was reviewed in 2009 when the system didn’t exist would come out with a excessive rating. Since there might be misunderstandings, we need to ship the opinion of the professor who concludes that you simply can not view it as plagiarism. Exterior of the quoted citations and references, we confirmed as soon as once more with Hong Jin Younger herself that the artist didn’t plagiarize within the analysis of her thesis. The evaluate system was flawed on the time however we need to convey that the thesis at hand is Hong Jin Young’s personal creation that doesn’t plagiarize another works. Thanks.

