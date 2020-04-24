General News

Hong Kong being watched ‘intently’ over activist arrests, says UN

April 24, 2020
1 Min Read




54 minutes in the past
Information Articles

The human rights watchdog UNHCR reminds the territory that charges in opposition to distinguished pro-democracy figures have no longer gone ignored

The United Worldwide areas human rights watchdog is “intently following” the arrest and charging of 15 pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong, reminding the territory’s govt of its duties to world laws.

Closing week authorities arrested pro-democracy leaders and activists along with 81-year-old Martin Lee QC, the founding father of Hong Kong’s democratic birthday celebration and the world over recognised counsel, media rich individual Jimmy Lai, and veteran politician and activist Lee Cheuk Yan.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment