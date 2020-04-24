Hong Kong being watched ‘intently’ over activist arrests, says UN

The human rights watchdog UNHCR reminds the territory that charges in opposition to distinguished pro-democracy figures have no longer gone ignored

The United Worldwide areas human rights watchdog is “intently following” the arrest and charging of 15 pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong, reminding the territory’s govt of its duties to world laws.

Closing week authorities arrested pro-democracy leaders and activists along with 81-year-old Martin Lee QC, the founding father of Hong Kong’s democratic birthday celebration and the world over recognised counsel, media rich individual Jimmy Lai, and veteran politician and activist Lee Cheuk Yan.

