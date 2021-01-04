Hong Kong Box Office Became More Diverse as Releases Slumped in 2020

The coronavirus outbreak brought about a 72% hunch in theatrical field workplace in Hong Kong final yr. It additionally brought about audiences in town to embrace a extra various collection of movies, particularly these from Asia.

Hong Kong historically has one of many world’s highest per capita cinema attendance charges. That signifies that in typical years it often ranks among the many world’s high 20 field workplace markets, regardless of its lowly 7.5 million inhabitants.

Knowledge revealed Monday by Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. confirmed gross revenues final yr slumped to HK$536 million ($69.2 million), down from HK$1.92 billion ($248 million) in 2019 as releases dried up and social distancing measures minimize into already restricted seating capability.

As completely different waves of virus an infection hit town, authorities ordered cinemas to shut on three separate events in 2020. The newest enforced closure stays at the moment in impact and Hong Kong cinemas are darkish.

“Tenet,” launched in Hong Kong on Sept. 10, was the yr’s highest-grossing title, incomes HK$54.4 million ($7.02 million). However as Hollywood releases petered out, solely three different Hollywood titles that launched in January and February made it into the annual high ten: “1917,” “Dolittle,” and “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.”

The opposite spots in town’s high ten belonged to 2 Hong Kong comedy-drama titles, two Japanese animations, and two Korean actioners. Considerably, three of these took their possibilities and launched mid-year between the virus-induced closures and at occasions when Hollywood films have been absent.

“Demon Slayer The Film: Mugen Prepare” lately grew to become the all-time top-grossing movie in Japan. In Hong Kong, its HK$28.6 million ($3.69 million), earned from a November launch, made it the third largest movie of 2020.

Korean-made “Ashfall” was a January launch that earned $18.6 million ($2.40 million) and fourth place. “Peninsula” was an August launch that earned HK$16.5 million ($2.13 million) and fifth place.

The highest Hong Kong-made movie was comedy actioner “The Grand Grandmaster,” which earned an general second place with HK$29.5 million ($3.81 million) from a Chinese language New 12 months launch in January. Thriller-romance, “Past The Dream” was the territory’s second most profitable native effort. It earned $15.3 million ($1.97 million) from a July outing to assert seventh place general. Each titles have been distributed by Golden Scene.

The Hong Kong Box Office’s breakdown of the information confirmed launch numbers fell considerably, from 319 in 2019 to only 218 in 2020. Releases of native movies dropped from 49 to 34, whereas abroad titles dropped from 280 to 184.