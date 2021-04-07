Hong Kong Box Office Down Only 4% at Easter

Theatrical field workplace in Hong Kong was down by solely 4% over the four-day Easter holidays, in contrast with the identical interval in 2019, the final pre-COVID 12 months. The rating was achieved regardless of obligatory seating restrictions nonetheless in place.

Knowledge revealed Wednesday by Hong Kong Box Office Restricted, confirmed gross revenues of HK$28.4 million ($3.64 million) between April 2-5, 2021. In 2019 the comparable determine was HK$29.6 million ($3.79 million). Town’s cinemas have been closed solely throughout Easter final 12 months.

As Hong Kong has been roiled by a number of waves of the virus, cinemas have been closed for a complete of greater than 5 months. That included the height durations of Christmas, New Yr and Chinese language New Yr. They reopened in late February, however with seat occupancy restricted to 75%.

The four-day chart was headed by “Godzilla vs. Kong” with revenues of HK$9.11 million ($1.17 million) for a cumulative of HK$29.7 million ($3.81 million) forward of Japanese cartoon “Doraemon: Stand By Me” with HK$7.93 million ($1.02 million) for a cumulative whole of HK$11.0 million ($1.41 million).

“Hong Kong audiences trust within the epidemic prevention measures in theaters, and their want to look at within the theater continues to be robust. It’s nonetheless unknown once they can resume consuming and consuming within the theaters,” the group stated. “There are nonetheless instability elements within the theater and the movie trade. We hope that individuals who like films will (proceed) going to the theater to look at.”

The Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Pageant is at present underneath method within the metropolis, albeit with a smaller-than-usual lineup.

Hong Kong has endured 11,580 confirmed circumstances of the coronavirus, which triggered 205 deaths. On Wednesday, well being authorities recognized two new native infections and 6 imported circumstances.