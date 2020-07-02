Hong Kong Box Office Drops by 70% Due to Coronavirus – Variety

Hong Kong field workplace receipts plunged by greater than 70% within the first six months of 2020 as audiences stayed away and cinemas shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hong Kong authorities closed all cinemas on March 28 because the second wave of COVID-19 introduced by returnees started to unfold. Cinemas reopened six weeks later, on Might 8, because the variety of circumstances within the metropolis got here underneath management and social distancing measures started to be relaxed.

The influence on the field workplace nonetheless was felt earlier than cinemas closed and continued after their reopening.

In accordance to figures supplied by the Hong Kong Box Office Ltd., an organization underneath the Hong Kong Movement Photos Business Affiliation, field workplace revenue totalled simply $37.Eight million (HK$293 million) within the first six months of 2020. That was 72% down on the $135 million (HK$1 billion) recorded in the course of the equal interval final yr.

Whereas the variety of native titles launched fell from 21 to 18, Hong Kong manufacturing Dayo Wong’s self-funded comedy “The Nice Grandmaster,” topped the chart. Launched in the course of the Lunar New 12 months interval, a couple of week earlier than the World Well being Group declared the coronavirus a worldwide well being emergency, it earned almost $3.Eight million (HK$29.5 million).

South Korean catastrophe drama “Ashfall,” launched on January 1, was the top-earning non-Hong Kong movie, taking $2.four million (HK$18.6 million). Sam Mendes’ “1917” was the highest scoring Hollywood film, with $2 million (HK$15.6 million).

Native movies launched after cinemas re-opened akin to aged homosexual drama “Suk Suk,” China-Hong Kong love drama “My Prince Edward,” and thriller “Declared Legally Lifeless” accounted for different prime 10 chart positions.

Hong Kong has recorded 1,234 coronavirus circumstances and 7 deaths.