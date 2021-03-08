Hong Kong Cinema Chain UA Collapses, Files for Liquidation

UA Cinemas, one among Hong Kong’s main movie show operators, has collapsed. The corporate stated on Monday morning that it had utilized for voluntary liquidation.

“UA Cinemas has all the time been dedicated to offering the best high quality of cinematic leisure to all audiences in Hong Kong because it was based in 1985 by Mr. Ira Kaye. Nonetheless, we remorse to announce that UA Cinemas will stop enterprise with rapid impact from 8 March 2021 as a consequence of unavoidable and devastating strain confronted by our operators because the starting of the coronavirus pandemic. We want to thank our colleagues, prospects and enterprise companions for their help with UA Cinemas over the previous 36 years. Thanks everybody for taking the journey with us. To adjust to the statute and to guard the curiosity of all shareholders, UA Cinemas has commenced winding up procedures with the Hong Kong courtroom,” it stated in an announcement in Chinese language and English on its web site.

Hong Kong cinemas had been allowed by the federal government to reopen three weeks in the past after the most recent spherical of virus-related closures. However the transfer meant that cinemas might nonetheless solely function at 50% capability, and it got here too late to save lots of UA.

Whereas Hong Kong exhibitors had acquired some monetary reduction from town’s authorities in the course of the first two rounds of necessary closure in 2020, in a metropolis with a few of the world’s highest property costs, cinema operators additionally needed to depend on landlords to supply rental reduction.

The newest closures, from Dec. 2, 2020, to Feb. 17, 2021, meant that theaters had been empty throughout three latest peak intervals — Christmas, New 12 months and the Lunar New 12 months holidays — and meant that Hong Kong cinemas had been darkish for precisely six months within the final 12 months.

Hong Kong historically has one of many world’s highest per capita cinema attendance charges, which implies that in regular years the territory normally ranks among the many world’s prime 20 field workplace markets, regardless of its lowly 7.5 million inhabitants. Information printed in January by Hong Kong Field Workplace Ltd., nevertheless, confirmed gross revenues final 12 months slumped to HK$536 million ($69.2 million), down from HK$1.92 billion ($248 million) in 2019.

Final week, Orange Sky Golden Harvest, a Hong Kong inventory market agency which operates cinemas in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore issued a revenue warning. It forecast that it could report losses of no less than HK$250 million ($32 million) for calendar 12 months 2020.