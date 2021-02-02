Hong Kong Cinemas in Pain as Closure Extended Over Chinese New Year

Hong Kong cinema operators and filmmakers are crying for assist following a authorities announcement on Monday that COVID-19 social distancing measures will stay in place till Feb. 17. Crucially Hong Kong cinemas can not reopen till after Chinese New Year and may have missed three vital vacation seasons in the area of two months.

The town has seen a median of round 50 new infections per day over the previous seven days, a slight lower from the height of the third wave of the pandemic that hit Hong Kong in late November. Some trade gamers stated they had been shocked and devastated.

Cinemas in Hong Kong had been ordered to shut doorways thrice in 2020. The Hong Kong Theater Affiliation, which represents native cinema operators, stated along with the third interval of closure since Dec. 2, the town’s cinemas may have been closed for 163 days in the previous 12 months.

The present closure means the lack of Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year, which alone might symbolize 10-20% of annual field workplace.

“For the yr 2020, we’ve got already misplaced 90% of field workplace revenue, together with competition movies, non-public screenings and industrial movies,” the HKTA secretariat informed Selection.

The federal government has supplied three rounds of compensation for cinema operators beneath an anti-epidemic fund at HK$50,000 or HK$100,000 ($6,400 – $12,800) per display screen. “Nonetheless, the compensation is minimal in contrast with the lease we’ve got to pay (a number of thousands and thousands per 30 days),” and different bills, the HKTA secretariat famous.

It was understood that not less than 4 Hong Kong movies slated for the Chinese New Year holidays will probably be affected. One in all them is sequel “The Approach We Hold Dancing,” scheduled for launch on February 11. The movie’s producer Saville Chan stated it was unsure when the movie might be launched as the scenario remained unpredictable.

Nonetheless, the continued closure of cinemas all through the vacation seasons has significantly affected the livelihood and revenue of movie staff, Chan stated. “That is threatening the trade’s survival,” he stated.